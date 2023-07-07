PM Modi will head to his constituency Varanasi from Gorakhpur

PM is set to leave from Gorakhpur to Varanasi where he will announce funding of Rs 12,148 crore for ongoing projects in the district following a rally which around 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several projects on his visit to Varanasi.

A rally in Wajidpur, will be one of the highlights of Modi's visit where he will announce funding of Rs 12,148 crore for ongoing projects in the district. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend this rally. Afterwards, he will spend the night in Bareka and participate in a "tiffin meeting" with BJP workers.

According to Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 1,800 crore and inaugurate projects worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

PM Modi will lay foundation for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats, the construction of an International Cricket Stadium, the development of three railway overbridges, the repair and construction of 96 roads, and the unveiling of a 10-storey international hostel at BHU. Additionally, there are plans to introduce water taxis, which may be flagged off by PM Modi.

Hansraj Vishwakarma, the BJP District President and MLC, stated that the entire city has been spruced up in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, PM Modi has flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur to Lucknow and another connecting Jodhpur to Ahmedabad. He also addressed the concluding program of the centenary celebrations of Geeta Press, Gorakhpur.