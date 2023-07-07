PM Modi will head to his constituency Varanasi from Gorakhpur

PM is set to leave from Gorakhpur to Varanasi where he will announce funding of Rs 12,148 crore for ongoing projects in the district following a rally which around 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several projects on his visit to Varanasi.

A rally in Wajidpur, will be one of the highlights of Modi's visit where he will announce funding of Rs 12,148 crore for ongoing projects in the district. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend this rally. Afterwards, he will spend the night in Bareka and participate in a "tiffin meeting" with BJP workers.

VIDEO | Rain lashes Varanasi where PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore later today. pic.twitter.com/z8MpiewCNE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2023

According to Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 1,800 crore and inaugurate projects worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore.