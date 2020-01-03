PM Modi urges young scientists to "innovate, patent, produce and prosper" at IISc
Updated : January 03, 2020 01:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC 2020) in this tech city amid tight security in Bengaluru on Friday.
The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.
This is the third time Bengaluru is hosting the science congress after 2002 and 1987.
