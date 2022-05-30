Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. Modi said Rs 4,000 have been arranged for these children every month through other schemes for other daily needs.

"I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. PM CARES for Children Scheme is an attempt to such children," Modi said.

Modi announced that youth from 18 to 23 years of age will get a stipend every month. Once they turn 23-year-old, they will get Rs 10 lakhs, the Prime Minister added. The fund will also provide an education loan for professional courses, and for higher education.

Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through 'PM Cares for Children', wherein a free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs will be available.

"Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you," Modi said.

The government had launched the initiative on May 29, 2021, to support children who lost parents, legal guardian, adoptive parents or surviving parents to COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.