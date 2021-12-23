PM Modi to visit Varanasi again today, launch multiple development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple development initiatives.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 22 projects worth over Rs 870 crore at around 1 pm.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the "Banas Dairy Sankul" at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi, Prime Minister's Office said.

The dairy will be built at a cost of Rs 475 crore and will have a facility for processing five lakh litres of milk per day and will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them, it added.

He will also transfer a bonus of nearly Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for a Milk Producers' Cooperative Union plant in Varanasi's Ramnagar, the statement said.

It will be a key step towards making the plant energy self-sufficient, the PMO said. Modi will also launch a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about dairy product quality.

In another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the grassroots level, PM Modi will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, "Gharauni", under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to more than 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple urban development projects, including six projects of redevelopment of the Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.

The Prime Minister will also innaugurate the Union Education Ministry's Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a teachers' education centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore, the PMO said.

Further, residential flats and staff quarters at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the ITI, Karaundi, will also be inaugurated. In the health sector, a project comprising a doctors' hostel, a nurses' hostel and a shelter home, amounting to Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by PM Modi.

He will also inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi, the statement said. He will lay foundation stone of the Rs 49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in Pindra tehsil under the Ayush Mission.

In the road sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone of two "four-to-six lane" road-widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi. This will improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city's traffic congestion, the statement said.

To give a fillip to the tourism potential of the holy city, he will innaugurate the first phase of the tourism development project related to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi. Other projects to be inaugurated by by him include a speed breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Centre, Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in Payakpur village and an advocate building in Pindra tehsil, the PMO said.

-With PTI inputs