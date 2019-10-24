Politics
PM Modi to visit Saudi Arabia on Oct 29, strategic bilaterals to be announced
Updated : October 24, 2019 01:42 PM IST
The government of India and Saudi Arabia officials are also finalising terms and conditions for crude supply to India for its strategic petroleum reserve during the PM’s visit.
