PM Modi to visit Rewa on April 24, likely to allocate 4 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The government launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in 2015 with the objective of providing affordable housing to all citizens. The scheme was created to assist the middle-income community, economically disadvantaged groups (EWS), and low-income groups (LIG).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, where he is set to allocate houses to the needy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). According to media reports, Union Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh will also be present on this occasion. PM Modi will hand over 4 lakh houses built in rural areas of the state to the beneficiaries in a virtual manner.

Apart from this, land rights pattas will also be handed over to 1.25 crore beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi will also perform Bhumi Pujan of various schemes costing Rs 7,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jal Jeevan Mission in a virtual way. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the program of panchayat representatives across the state.

Additionally, Prime Minister will honour the best Panchayats of the country. The Prime Minister will also address Panchas and Sarpanchs taking part in the meeting.

This will be the second visit of PM Modi to the state in the month of April. Earlier, he visited Bhopal on April 1, where he flagged off the Vande Bharat Express.

In Budget 2023 , Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the allocation made towards the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 66 percent to Rs 79,000.

Through this credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS), the government aimed to provide its beneficiaries an interest subsidy to avail loans to purchase or build a house. The scheme is divided into two sections based on the areas it serves: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) or Rural.