PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, Gujarat on July 27-28: Check full schedule and projects to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27 and 28. He will lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Rajathan's Sikar and dedicate a programme launched for farmers at a public event, said PMO release. Wrapping up his Rajasthan trip, PM Modi will then move to Gujarat's Rajkot to inaugurate the state's first Greenfield Airport at Hirasar and other development projects in Gandhinagar.

Here is a look at the full itinerary of PM Modi’s two-day visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat

PM Modi in Rajasthan

In a bid to provide help to farmers in cultivation, PM Mod i is going to dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation. The launch of PMKSKs will provide solutions to farmers on needs related to agricultural inputs, fertilisers, seeds, fertilisers, and testing facilities. During his visit, PM Modi will also launch a new variety of sulphur-coated urea, which will help farmers in resolving the issue of sulphur deficiencies in the soil.

Also, PM Modi will launch at least 1,500 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to the official release.

He will also release the 14th instalment amount of about Rs 17,000 crore under PM-KISAN, which will directly benefit more than 8.5 crore farmers.

To strengthen the state's health facilities, PM Modi will also inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for seven more medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, and Tonk. Further, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate at least six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in four districts; Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh, and Dungarpur.

PM Modi in Gujarat

During his Gujarat visit, PM Modi is going to inaugurate the state's first Greenfield Airport at Hirasar, near Rajkot on Thursday, July 27.

Built over a 1500-acre area at a cost of more than Rs 1,400 crore, the airport is 30 kilometres away from Rajkot City, which is the commercial capital of the Saurashtra region. The foundation stone for the construction of the international airport was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017.

The airport has been named Rajkot International Airport, which has a 5-metre-wide runway and a capacity to park 14 planes. The airport terminal can accommodate more than 1,200 travellers every hour during peak time.

PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 860 crore, including a major drinking water project, Sauni Yojana Link 3 Packages 8 and 9, for the people of Gujarat, which will benefit nearly 100 villages and more than 98,000 people across the state.

To highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector, PM Modi will launch ‘Semicon India 2023’ conference in Gandhinagar on Friday, July 28.

“The theme of the Conference is Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem. It aims to bring together global leaders from industry, academia, and research institutions. It showcases India’s semiconductor strategy and policy, which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development,” read the press release issued by PMO.