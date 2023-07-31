PM Modi to visit Pune on August 1: Check schedule and key projects to be inaugurated

The Pune Metro line will be inaugurated by PM Modi, marking the start of daily operations on completed parts of the first phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate many development projects and receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award during his visit to Pune, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, August 1.

The new project launches include the inauguration of completed parts of the Pune Metro, the handover of houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the official opening of a Waste to Energy Plant, among others.

The Pune Metro line will be inaugurated by PM Modi , marking the start of daily operations on completed parts of the first phase. In the first phase, two corridors will become operations—from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and from Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.

The beginning of metro rail services in these parts is crucial for city commuters since they will connect significant Pune landmarks such as Shivaji Nagar, the Civil Court, the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, the Pune RTO, and the Pune Railway Station.

In 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro rail project.

The new metro stations' design was inspired by the renowned Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and Deccan Gymkhana Metro stations have a distinguishing design that resembles the ‘Mavala Pagadi,’ a headgear worn by troops during Shivaji Maharaj's reign. Moreover, the architecture of the Shivaji Nagar underground Metro station resembles that of the renowned ruler's massive forts. Another notable feature is the Civil Court metro station. It holds the distinction of being one of the deepest metro stations in the country, with its deepest point reaching 33.1 metres.

The Waste to Energy Plant, an essential step towards sustainable waste management in the city, will also be inaugurated during the visit. The plant, which was built at a cost of over Rs 300 crores, would generate power from around 2.5 lakh MT of garbage each year, contributing to cleaner and greener energy alternatives.

Prime Minister Modi will also handover over more than 1,280 houses built by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), as well as over 2,650 PMAY houses built by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

In addition, he will launch the process for around 1,190 PMAY houses to be built by the PCMC and over 6,400 houses to be built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Prime Minister Modi’ s day will begin with Darshan and pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir. He will also be honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award instituted by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983. The award is given to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the development of the nation.