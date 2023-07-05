PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 7-8: Check itinerary and events

PM Modi will take part in over a dozen programmes and inaugurate about 50 projects worth 50,000 crore in the four states. PM Modi’s hectic four-state visit holds great importance as elections are slated to be held in Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day tour of four states on July 7 and July 8. The Prime Minister will be visiting Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to take part in over a dozen programmes and inaugurate about 50 projects worth 50,000 crores.

PM Modi will be visiting five cities of Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Raipur, Warangal and Bikaner, during his two-day tour.

Here is a look at PM Modi’s scheduled events in five states:

Friday, July 7

PM Modi will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where he will lay the foundation stone of the six-lane section of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor. He will then attend a public meeting.

Thereafter, PM Modi will head to Uttar Pradesh where he will attend a programme at the Gita Press, a renowned publisher of religious books.

PM Modi will then attend a programme to flag off three new Vande Bharat trains, including the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment project of the Gorakhpur Railway Station.

The Prime Minister will then travel from Gorakhpur to his constituency, Varanasi. There he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple key projects. He will also dedicate the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar's new line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will then dedicate the four-lane widening of NH 56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur).

Saturday, July 8

From Varanasi, PM Modi will head to Warangal in Telangana where he will lay the foundation stone of several projects, including key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor, four- the laning of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH- 563.

He will then address a public meeting.

After Warangal, PM Modi will visit Bikaner, Rajasthan, to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several projects, including various sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment project of Bikaner railway station, and dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase- I, and later attend a public meeting in Bikaner.

PM Modi’s hectic four-state visit holds great importance as elections are slated to be held in Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year.