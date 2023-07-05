PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 7-8: Check itinerary and events

PM Modi will take part in over a dozen programmes and inaugurate about 50 projects worth 50,000 crore in the four states. PM Modi’s hectic four-state visit holds great importance as elections are slated to be held in Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day tour of four states on July 7 and July 8. The Prime Minister will be visiting Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to take part in over a dozen programmes and inaugurate about 50 projects worth 50,000 crores.

PM Modi will be visiting five cities of Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Raipur, Warangal and Bikaner, during his two-day tour.