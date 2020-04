Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told leaders of opposition and other parties that the Centre is considering to extend coronavirus lockdown after feedback.

PM Modi said this during a meeting with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the deadly pandemic and the Centre's efforts to contain the fast spreading virus in India.

The interaciton was held through video conferencing and was joined by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar among others.

Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Biju Janata Dal's Pinaki Misra, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bahujan Samaj Party's SC Mishra, YSR Congress Party's Vijay Sai Reddy and Mithun Reddy and Janata Dal United's Rajeev Ranjan Singh also attended the meeting.

The Centre is holding discussions at various levels and state governments with India nearing the April 14 deadline of the ongoing 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus as the number of cases in India on Wednesday totalled above the 5,000 mark with nearly 150 fatalities.

In recent day, PM Modi has held discussions with various stakeholders, including heads of various political party, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.