PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Udaipur Railway station redevelopment today

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station with the objective of improving the facilities available to the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station today. Additionally, on Wednesday, the PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth more than Rs 5500 crores in Rajasthan.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station with the objective of improving the facilities available to the public.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for road construction projects that will upgrade the lanes to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur.

In addition to this, Modi will also dedicate three national highway projects to the nation today. These projects include the 114 km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110 km long widening and strengthening to four lanes with paved shoulders of the Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-25, and the 47 km long two-lane with paved shoulders section of NH 58E.

As per a statement, "Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹5500 crores. The focus of these projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region."

On Wednesday, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road, where he will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home, and the extension of the Nursing College.

“A special focus of the Prime Minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country. Continuing with the endeavour, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris," the statement said.

Also read: PM Modi says BJP preparing young team to lead development journey in Karnataka