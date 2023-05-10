Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Udaipur Railway station redevelopment today

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 3:56:31 PM IST (Published)

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station with the objective of improving the facilities available to the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station today. Additionally, on Wednesday, the PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth more than Rs 5500 crores in Rajasthan.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for road construction projects that will upgrade the lanes to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur.
