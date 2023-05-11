PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat on May 12, check details

PM Modi will be attending various events and participate in the ‘Gruh Pravesh’ of around 19,000 houses built under the PMAY scheme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,950 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth approximately Rs 4,400 crore during his visit to Gujarat on May 12. PM Modi will also participate in the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan and visit Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), an official release said.

PM Modi will attend the 29 Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation at 10:30 am on May 12. The event themed 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education' will be held in Gandhinagar.

Following the event, PM Modi will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies for several developmental projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores at 12 pm in Gandhinagar.

These projects belong to the Urban Development Department, Mines and Minerals Department, Water Supply Department, and Road and Transport Department.

Projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi include, the augmentation of multi-village drinking water supply schemes in Banaskantha district, river overbridge in Ahmedabad, sewage treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, drainage collection network at Naroda GIDC and an auditorium in Dahegam, among others, as per the official release.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) rural and urban projects and take part in the Griha Pravesh of beneficiaries of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,950 crore.

Following this, around 3 pm, the Prime Minister will visit ‘Gujarat International Finance Tec- City’ (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar to review the status of various ongoing projects and infrastructure facilities.

He will interact with the GIFT International Financial Services Centre entities to understand their future and visit the 'Underground Utility Tunnel' and 'Automated Waste Collection Segregation Plant'.

PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat is expected to boost the state's developmental initiatives and stir the pace of development of the various infrastructure projects.