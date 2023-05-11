PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat on May 12, check details

PM Modi will be attending various events and participate in the ‘Gruh Pravesh’ of around 19,000 houses built under the PMAY scheme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,950 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth approximately Rs 4,400 crore during his visit to Gujarat on May 12. PM Modi will also participate in the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan and visit Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), an official release said.

Prime Minister @narendramodi to visit Gujarat on 12th May - To inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4400 crores- To visit GIFT city and review status of various ongoing projectsRead here: https://t.co/S02lp9SRcH@PMOIndia— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 11, 2023

PM Modi will attend the 29 Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation at 10:30 am on May 12. The event themed 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education' will be held in Gandhinagar.

ALSO READ |