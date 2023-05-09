PM Modi to launch infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on May 10

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station. During his one-day visit to the state, PM Modi will address a public rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Abu Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan during his visit to the poll-bound state on Wednesday. According to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will launch multiple road and rail projects to boost connectivity and facilitate trade and commerce.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station and for the gauge conversion project to set up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand district.

During his one-day visit to the state, PM Modi will address a public rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Abu Road.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital at Abu Road in Sirohi district. Spread across 50 acres, the hospital will offer world-class medical facilities. It is expected to benefit the poor and tribal people in the region.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate three National Highway projects, including a six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48 spanning 114 km, a widening and strengthening project of the Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25 spanning 110 km and a two-lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E spanning 47 km.

In Sirohi district, PM Modi will also dedicate the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and an extension of the nursing college during his visit.

According to the PMO release, spiritual rejuvenation has been a special focus of the Prime Minister throughout the country. Therefore, PM Modi will also be visiting the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris, during his visit to Rajasthan.

The visit of PM Modi is also crucial as Rajasthan has been an important state for the BJP, and the party has been making constant efforts to return to power in the state. The Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due in December 2023.