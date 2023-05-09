English
PM Modi to launch infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on May 10
May 9, 2023

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station. During his one-day visit to the state, PM Modi will address a public rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Abu Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan during his visit to the poll-bound state on Wednesday. According to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will launch multiple road and rail projects to boost connectivity and facilitate trade and commerce.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station and for the gauge conversion project to set up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand district.
During his one-day visit to the state, PM Modi will address a public rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Abu Road.
