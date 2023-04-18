PM Modi to hold over 20 rallies as BJP plans massive campaign push in Karnataka

Karnataka is the only southern state where the party is in power and is a crucial battleground ahead of the 2024 general elections. The state will go to polls in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

The BJP will rely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to connect with the crowds in the frantic campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections. PM Modi will hold over 20 rallies in the lead-up to the May 10 assembly elections. He will be joined by other star campaigners such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP state leadership in Karnataka has asked for the maximum number of campaigns from Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, according to the news agency ANI.

The BJP is drawing up a schedule for PM Modi who will launch a campaign blitz in Karnataka after April 24, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures. The party is also finalising dates for rallies by Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP is set to hold at least 20-25 public rallies, conventions and roadshows with PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai told Deccan Herald.

Here’s a look at the preparation of the BJP’s campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

– PM Modi started BJP’s Karnataka campaign on April 9 and is expected to visit the poll-bound state regularly till May 8. He will hold over 20 meetings and road shows.

– PM Modi will arrive in Udupi on May 4 to participate in a conference of BJP workers. The party is planning a huge function in the city for the PM’s visit. Yogi Adityanath will join PM Modi in Udupi and both leaders will campaign in Belagavi and Hubballi districts.

– The Karnataka BJP leadership has divided the state into six regions for ease of campaigning. PM Modi will spend at least two days campaigning in each region.

– The Prime Minister is likely to campaign in Haveri, Bagalkot, Koppal and other districts before returning to Belagavi and Hubballi.

– PM Modi’s campaign may feature more rallies in the Kalayana-Karnataka and Kittur-Karnataka regions where BJP is facing some dissidence, Deccan Herald reported.

– Home Minister Amit Shah is one of BJP’s key poll campaigners. He is expected to spend more than 20 days in Karnataka to bolster the party’s campaign.

– BJP president JP Nadda and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are also going to hold over 25 rallies for the Karnataka elections.

– Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a rising star on the national scene, will campaign in Karnataka. Union Minister Smriti Irani is also likely to join in.

– BJP national president J P Nadda will be in Karnataka for a two-day visit to Hubballi and Haveri from April 18. Nadda will address a meeting of party workers.

The 224 seats in Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

