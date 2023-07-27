PM Modi to face second trust vote: A look at past no-confidence motions in Parliament

So far, a total of 28 no-confidence motions have been moved in the history of Parliament since Independence and the government toppled thrice.

The move by the opposition alliance is seen as an attempt to compel PM Modi to address the recent Manipur violence in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. This will be the second no-confidence motion to be faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 9-year tenure and the first in his second stint.

This marks the seventh instance where a no-confidence motion has been accepted within 12 months ahead of the general election. The previous six such moves were seen against Indira Gandhi by HN Bahuguna and Umashankar Trivedi in 1966, Madhu Limaye in 1970; against Morarji Desai by YB Chavan in 1979; against Atal Bihari Vajpayee by Sonia Gandhi in 2003; and most recently, against Narendra Modi by Srinivas Kesineni in 2018.

Here's a look at the history of no-confidence motions in the Parliament.

Jawaharlal Nehru:

The first-ever no-confidence motion in the history of the Indian Parliament was against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1963 during the third Lok Sabha. He successfully won the trust vote and his government remained in power.

Lal Bahadur Shastri: A no-confidence motion was moved against Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. And, like Nehru, Shastri also emerged victorious against all motions against his government between 1964 and 1975.

Indira Gandhi: Indira Gandhi faced the highest number of no-confidence motions, a total of 15, among the former Prime Ministers. Despite the repeated challenges, she successfully defeated all the motions and her government remained in power.

Rajiv Gandhi: On December 11, 1982, Rajiv Gandhi won his first and only floor test challenge in Parliament.

Morarji Desai: Morarji Desai faced two Morarji Desai faced two no-confidence motions during his tenure as Prime Minister. While he won the floor test the first time, he resigned from the post of Prime Minister following the second instance despite there being no actual voting in 1979.

VP Singh: His government lost a no-confidence motion in 1990. The motion was moved over the Ram temple issue.

PV Narasimha Rao: He faced three no-confidence motions during his tenure.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Vajpayee's government faced a no-confidence motion in 1999 and lost by a single vote after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) withdrew its support from the government. Another motion was moved in 2003, but it was successfully defeated.

HD Deve Gowda: HD Deve Gowda's government fell in 1997 following a no-confidence motion. The government collapsed after the Congress party withdrew its support.

Narendra Modi: faced his first no-confidence motion in 2018. The motion moved by TRS was defeated as NDA secured 325 votes opposing the motion and only 126 votes in favour.