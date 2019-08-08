Politics
PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm on Jammu & Kashmir
Updated : August 08, 2019 02:50 PM IST
The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections.
The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort.
