PM Modi to address eight rallies in three days in Gujarat from November 19

PM Modi to address eight rallies in three days in Gujarat from November 19

BJP's star campaigner will kickstart the campaign for Gujarat Assembly elections with a focus on Saurashtra and South Gujarat, which will vote in the first phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight programmes in poll-bound Gujarat over three days, beginning Saturday. PM Modi, BJP's star campaigner, will kickstart the campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections with a focus on Saurashtra and South Gujarat, which will vote in the first phase. Elections in 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Votes will be counted on December 8.

Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Valsad on November 19 evening. He will stay the night there.
The highlight of the prime minister’s tour will be his visit to the famous Somnath Temple around 10 am on November 20. PM Modi is the chairman of the Somnath Temple Trust, ANI reported.
PM Narendra Modi to be in Gujarat from Oct 30 to Nov 1 — What’s on the agenda
The PM is scheduled to headline four rallies in the Saurashtra region at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad. He will stay the night at Raj Bhawan in Ahmedabad, NDTV reported.
On Monday, November 21, the PM will address three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari.
“His rallies will cover about 30 assembly constituencies of the two regions,” the Times of India quoted a leader in charge of the campaign as saying.
PM Modi is expected to return to Gujarat between November 23 and 28 when he will address 15 rallies in 89 constituencies of South Gujarat and Saurashtra.
Between November 29 and December 3, the PM will address 15 rallies in North Gujarat and Central Gujarat, BJP sources told TOI.
ALSO READ: PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village
In the last state elections, PM Modi addressed 34 election rallies. Incidentally, the BJP had not won a single seat in the Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad Assembly constituencies in Saurashtra. Even though BJP won the elections, the party was not able to breach this Congress bastion.
On the other hand, BJP state president CR Patil, who hails from Navsari, won the Lok Sabha seat from Bharuch constituency, which was once a stronghold of Congress’s Ahmed Patel.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is also likely to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day as the PM.
While in Gujarat, the PM is likely to conduct a closed-door meeting with the state leaders to boost the party in the western state.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
