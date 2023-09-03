PM Modi on growth, development, climate change and more ahead of G20 Summit | Big takeaways

Ahead of the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with PTI, said that the world is looking at the bloc to deliver results on many issues such as growth, development, climate change, among others which affect every part of the world.

"We can all face these challenges better if we are united. We have and we will always stand in support of peace, stability and progress," he said.

PM Modi said that India has risen up to be a strong and powerful nation now. “For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people.”

Here are the highlights on what PM said on key issues:

Inflation

PM Modi said inflation is a key issue that the world faces.

"Our G20 Presidency engaged the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. It was recognized that timely and clear communication of policy stances by Central Banks is crucial." This can ensure that policies taken by each country to combat inflation do not lead to negative repercussions in other countries.

Debt crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the debt crisis is a matter of great concern , especially for developing countries in the Global South.

"The debt crisis is indeed a matter of great concern for the world, especially developing countries. Citizens from different countries are keenly following the decisions being taken by governments in this regard. There are some appreciable results too," Modi said.

Last week, PM Modi said India's G20 presidency has placed a significant emphasis on addressing the global challenges posed by debt vulnerabilities.

On objections to G20 meetings in J&K

PM Modi rejected Pakistan and China's objections on holding G20 meetings in "disputed territory" Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The Indian Prime Minister said it is natural to hold meets in every part of the country. Pakistan, despite not being a member of the G20 group, has joined China to share its objections on events hosted in J&K.

"Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues. Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country", he said.

UNSC reforms

PM Modi also called for reforms in the United Nations (UN) , saying a mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century.

"Today’s world is a multipolar world where institutions are extremely important for a rules-based order that is fair and sensitive to all concerns. However, institutions can retain relevance only when they change with the times", the prime minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War

On being asked what India can do to help forge a consensus on the conflict that has entered its 15 month, PM Modi retired India's long-standing position that all conflicts need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

"There are many different conflicts across various regions. All of them need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. This is our stand on any conflict anywhere. Whether as G20 president or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world," he said.

"We recognize that we all have our positions and our perspectives on various global issues. At the same time, we have repeatedly emphasized that a divided world will find it difficult to fight common challenges," he added.

The differences between G-7 and China-Russia combine on this issue is expected to make it difficult for the bloc to adopt a common message.

Populism, casteism and communalism

The Prime Minister took a veiled jibe at the populist measures by some state governments in the country.

“Populism may give political results in the short term but will extract a great social and economic price in the long term. Those who suffer the consequences the most are often the poorest and the most vulnerable."

The PM also hit out at centuries old problems of corruption, casteism and communalism, saying it will have no place in India's national life.

"The quality of life of our people will be on par with the best countries of the world. Most importantly, we will achieve all of this while caring for both nature and culture."

G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. PM Modi will hand over the baton of the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula on September 10. Brazil will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1.

-With inputs from PTI