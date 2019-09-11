#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

PM Modi says Lord Krishna an inspiration for environment conservation efforts

Updated : September 11, 2019 08:10 PM IST

PM Modi announced the start of Rs 12,652-crore National Animal Disease Control Programme
The prime minister also launched the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' programme with focus on reducing the use of single-use plastic in the country
He observed that there has been an increase in milk production and also in the income of animal rearers
PM Modi says Lord Krishna an inspiration for environment conservation efforts
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV