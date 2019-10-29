Energy
PM Modi says India will welcome Saudi Arabia investments in infrastructure projects
Updated : October 29, 2019 11:48 AM IST
Modi will be speaking at the annual Saudi Arabia investor summit, Future Investment Initiative (FII) which is billed as the Davos of the desert.
The trip is important given the economic ties between the two nations as well as the personal rapport between Modi and Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Modi said that India will welcome greater Saudi investments in infrastructure projects, including in the smart cities program.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more