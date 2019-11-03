Economy
PM Modi says India committed to further improving tax regime
Updated : November 03, 2019 05:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the NDA government is committed to further improve the tax regime in the country after the government decided to cut the corporate tax rates earlier.
Speaking at the Aditya Birla Group Golden Jubilee Celebrations, Modi said, "we are committed to further improving it even more."
On the tax regime, he said that the number of taxes and tax rates are falling in the country.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more