#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

PM Modi says India committed to further improving tax regime

Updated : November 03, 2019 05:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the NDA government is committed to further improve the tax regime in the country after the government decided to cut the corporate tax rates earlier.
Speaking at the Aditya Birla Group Golden Jubilee Celebrations, Modi said, "we are committed to further improving it even more."
On the tax regime, he said that the number of taxes and tax rates are falling in the country.
PM Modi says India committed to further improving tax regime
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV