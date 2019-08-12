PM Modi says decision on withdrawing Article 370 from J&K after a 'great deal of thought': report
Updated : August 12, 2019 09:11 AM IST
Modi said he had taken the decision on withdrawing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir after a “great deal of thought”.
Auto slowdown: “The slowdown is transient, accentuated by credit constraints, some regulatory changes and passiveness in demand. I believe that both demand and the industry will bounce back strongly and soon,” he said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more