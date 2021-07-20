PM Modi says Congress in 'coma', tells BJP MPs to proactively counter Opposition charges on COVID response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to proactively counter the opposition's misleading charges on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and hit out at the Congress, saying it is in a coma and is unable to digest the BJP coming to power.

Addressing a meeting of BJP parliamentary party, the prime minister said that the government was willing to hold discussions in both Houses of Parliament, but the opposition was showing the most irresponsible behaviour.

Facing flak from the opposition on his government's response to the pandemic, Modi said that the COVID-19 crisis is not a political but a humanitarian issue and the government has ensured no one goes hungry.

He also asked the MPs to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is carried out smoothly in their constituencies.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the prime minister expressed concern about the attitude of the opposition, especially the Congress which still believes that only it has the right to be in power. Such a pandemic has been witnessed by the world after almost 100 years.

Last time, in such a situation, people faced a severe food shortage, but this time the government ensured that no one slept hungry, Joshi said quoting the prime minister as telling the meeting.

Modi stressed that despite the pandemic, a large section of the population got free ration, and told the BJP MPs that providing relief to the people was their responsibility and not a favour, according to Joshi.

Sources said that in the meeting, Modi asked BJP MPs to be effectively counter the allegations of the opposition about the government's COVID-19 response and the availability of vaccines.

He said the Congress is in a "coma" and unable to digest the BJP coming to power, the sources said. He also told the MPs that considering the apprehensions of a third COVID-19 wave, they should prepare adequately and be ready for more boots on the ground, the sources said.

On the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Modi emphasised that BJP MPs should ensure that it is carried out without glitches in their respective constituencies. Taking on the opposition, the prime minister pointed out that in Delhi nearly 20 percent of frontline workers are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, they said.

The opposition has been attacking the government, alleging "mismanagement" in the handling of the second wave of the pandemic. It has also demanded a statement in Parliament on the issue.