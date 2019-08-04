PM Modi responds to Israel's Yeh Dosti...! wish on Friendship Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday responded with a "Thank you" after Israel wished India on the occasion of Friendship Day with a message that featured part of the song "Yeh Dosti" -- from the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay".

In its message, the Israeli Embassy in India tweeted: "Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights."

"Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge (This friendship we will not break)," the tweet added in Hindi.

The Twitter post also included a montage of photographs of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands and embracing.

Modi replied to the tweet with "Thank you" and added: "Wish a happy Friendship Day to the wonderful citizens of Israel and my good friends @netanyahu."

"India and Israel have proved their friendship over time. Our relationship is strong and eternal. Wish friendship between our countries grow and bloom even more in the future," the Prime Minister further said.

Last month, 10-storey high posters of Netanyahu with Modi as well as US and Russian President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin respectively were hung outside his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv as part of its campaign for Israel's September 17 elections.

The Israeli Prime Minister was among the first world leaders to congratulate Modi on his second stint.