PM Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, draws criticism from opposition
Updated : January 12, 2020 05:50 PM IST
Modi, while addressing the 150th anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust, invoked Mookerjee and BR Ambedkar and said their contributions had led to the development of the country post Independence.
Hinting at a change of guard in 2021 Assembly polls, he said the West Bengal government was not implementing central schemes as it did not help "syndicates" (cartels), but people in this state would not have to miss out on the benefits for long.
The prime minister also claimed that he was pained to see that the poor in the state was not getting the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes.
