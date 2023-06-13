PM Modi reacts to 'rate chart in Bengal' report, slams Opposition for 'looting poor'

While addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually from New Delhi, PM Modi said that the earlier government did not focus on employment creation or education and was only involved in corrupt practices

Referring to a News18 exclusive story on the ‘Cash for Job’ scam in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at the dynastic political parties that played a haven for corruption for decades.

“Today, under our BJP government, there is transparency in every process and the ‘Bhai-Bhatijawad politics is eradicated," said PM Modi.

Referring to the News18 Exclusive story, PM Modi said, “You must have seen media reports on ‘cash for jobs’ scam in the past 1-2 days."

“In that state, if you want govt job you need to pay for it, there is a rate card for everything. They are looting the poor people," the prime minister said in an apparent dig at the West Bengal government.

PM Modi also indirectly attacked RJD veteran Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family for his alleged involvement in the Railways Jobs scam. He said that such dynastic parties work based on a rate card.

“Today, India has a decisive government and political stability. Political corruption, discrepancies in govt schemes and misuse of public money were synonymous with previous governments," he told the attendees.

Addressing the new appointees during ‘Rozgar Mela’, Modi said, “This is a very crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ has started, where the new appointees will carry the goal of making India into a developed country in the next 25 years."

Prime Minister Modi distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday under the ‘Rozgar Mela.’

The recruitments were conducted for the Central government departments as well as state governments/UTs supporting this initiative.