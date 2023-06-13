PM Modi reacts to 'rate chart in Bengal' report, slams Opposition for 'looting poor'

While addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually from New Delhi, PM Modi said that the earlier government did not focus on employment creation or education and was only involved in corrupt practices

Referring to a News18 exclusive story on the ‘Cash for Job’ scam in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at the dynastic political parties that played a haven for corruption for decades.

“Today, under our BJP government, there is transparency in every process and the ‘Bhai-Bhatijawad politics is eradicated," said PM Modi.