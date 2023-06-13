CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsPM Modi reacts to 'rate chart in Bengal' report, slams Opposition for 'looting poor'

PM Modi reacts to 'rate chart in Bengal' report, slams Opposition for 'looting poor'

PM Modi reacts to 'rate chart in Bengal' report, slams Opposition for 'looting poor'
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By News18.com  Jun 13, 2023 1:15:45 PM IST (Updated)

While addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually from New Delhi, PM Modi said that the earlier government did not focus on employment creation or education and was only involved in corrupt practices

Referring to a News18 exclusive story on the ‘Cash for Job’ scam in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at the dynastic political parties that played a haven for corruption for decades.

While addressing the Rozgar Mela virtually from New Delhi, PM Modi said that the earlier government did not focus on employment creation or education and was only involved in corrupt practices.
“Today, under our BJP government, there is transparency in every process and the ‘Bhai-Bhatijawad politics is eradicated," said PM Modi.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X