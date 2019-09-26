PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders greet Manmohan Singh on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday and prayed for his long life.



The Prime Minister is on a week long visit to the US.

Former Prime Minister Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member, turned 87 on Thursday. Singh, an economist and politician served as the Prime Minister from 2004-2014.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted him.



The Congress party also extended its birthday greetings to the former PM, remembering his greatest achievements.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished good health and happiness to Singh, who turned 87 today.



Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, asked his family to tweet on his behalf and wished Singh on his birthday.

"I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh. If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh," he said on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Singh's wisdom is needed now more than even before, as he recalled his momentous days and the historic budget of 1991.

"Today Dr Manmohan Singh turns 87. He transformed the Indian economy with his budget of July 24 1991. I have described those momentous days in To the Brink & Back: India's 1991 Story. His wisdom is needed now more than ever before," Ramesh tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wished him on his birthday.

DMK chief MK Stalin said, "I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday."