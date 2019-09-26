Economy
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders greet Manmohan Singh on birthday
Updated : September 26, 2019 12:39 PM IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member, turned 87 on Thursday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted Dr Manmohan Singh.
The Congress party also extended its birthday greetings to the former PM, remembering his greatest achievements.
