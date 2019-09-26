#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders greet Manmohan Singh on birthday

Updated : September 26, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member, turned 87 on Thursday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted Dr Manmohan Singh.
The Congress party also extended its birthday greetings to the former PM, remembering his greatest achievements.
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders greet Manmohan Singh on birthday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV