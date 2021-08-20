PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 77th birth anniversary

Leaders across the party line have paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first ones to pay his tributes.

"Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, and spent some time there. Senior party leaders Pawan Kumar Bansal, KC Venugopal and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, among other leaders, were present on the occasion.

"A secular India alone is an India that can survive," Rahul Gandhi posted his father's quote on Facebook. "Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," he said in the post.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes and recalled Gandhi 's contributions to the IT and telecom sectors. "My tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. His valuable contributions to the IT, telecom, and education sector will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai, Gandhi served as the prime minister between October 31, 1984, and December 2, 1989. He was assassinated by the LTTE during an election campaign in 1991. The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi is observed as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' by Congress.

