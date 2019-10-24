Politics
PM Modi praises Khattar and Fadnavis on assembly poll performance, says elected again is a big thing
Updated : October 24, 2019 08:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis.
BJP has won 40 seats in Haryana, 6 seats short of the majority, but the incumbent has emerged as the single largest party in the state.
In Maharashtra, the BJP-Sena alliance had won or was leading on 160 seats.
