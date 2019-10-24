PM Modi praises Khattar and Fadnavis on assembly poll performance, says elected again is a big thing

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis.

"I want to thank first-timers Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis. They were not even ministers before. Haryana in itself is an unprecedented win. This is because generally govts are not re-elected after their full term. However, being elected again is a very big thing," PM Modi said.

BJP has won 40 seats in Haryana, 6 seats short of the majority, but the incumbent has emerged as the single largest party in the state and is currently reaching out to independents to create a post-poll alliance.

Earlier, BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the party workers.

"Today at the occasion of our double win in Maharashtra and Haryana, I want to thank all our workers. Haryana and Maharashtra were not our stongholds before. But with the able leadership of Modi ji, we have formed governments in both states. BJP has won both its elections since Modi 2.0," Shah said.

The rival Congress won 31 seats, while the less than 12-month-old Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which broke away from the state's once major regional Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) owing to family disputes, won 10 seats.

The INLD won a lone seat against 19 in 2014 assembly election. Eight independents have also won.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Sena alliance had won or was leading on 160 seats. The rival Congress won 45 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra, while alliance partner the Nationalist Congress Party won 53 seats.