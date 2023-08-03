PM Modi preps NDA MPs for Lok Sabha elections — Here's what he told them

2 Min Read
The Prime Minister is meeting with the NDA MPs from across the country in parts. From giving benefits of Cenral scehemes to citizens to celebrating all festivals, here is what PM Modi advised his MPs on, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, where he advised them on how to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Prime Minister is meeting with the NDA MPs from across the country in parts. He held Cluster 4 meetings with 48 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Prior to this, he held Cluster 3 meetings with 48 NDA MPs from UP's Awadh and Kashi regions.
Following are some of the points he discussed with the leaders across meetings:
PM Modi told the NDA MPs to stay in their constituencies as much as possible and ensure the government's schemes reach the public. He also told them to make the public aware of the government's plans.
First Published: Aug 3, 2023 1:36 PM IST
