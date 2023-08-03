CNBC TV18
PM Modi preps NDA MPs for Lok Sabha elections — Here's what he told them

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 1:39:39 PM IST (Updated)

The Prime Minister is meeting with the NDA MPs from across the country in parts. From giving benefits of Cenral scehemes to citizens to celebrating all festivals, here is what PM Modi advised his MPs on, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, where he advised them on how to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister is meeting with the NDA MPs from across the country in parts. He held Cluster 4 meetings with 48 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Prior to this, he held Cluster 3 meetings with 48 NDA MPs from UP's Awadh and Kashi regions.
Following are some of the points he discussed with the leaders across meetings:
  • Increase your visibility in your constituencies:
    • PM Modi told the NDA MPs to stay in their constituencies as much as possible and ensure the government's schemes reach the public. He also told them to make the public aware of the government's plans.
  • Give maximum benefit of Central schemes: Especially the states where the BJP is not the ruling party, the PM instructed the leaders there to properly convey the various Central schemes to them, without the help of state machinery.
  • Set up programmes to connect with citizens of non-BJP states: PM Modi told the MPs to focus on having various programmes that will connect with people in states that are not BJP-ruled such as Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
  • Celebrate all festivals: The PM told the MPs to remain united and celebrate all religious festivals with the public.
  • Triple Talaq ban boosted overall security of Muslim women, reach out to them during Raksha Bandhan: The PM said his government's decision to ban triple talaq had boosted the security of Muslim women overall. He told BJP leaders to reach out to them during the Raksha Bandhan festival
  • Watch what you speak: The Prime Minister told the MPs to stay away from controversial statements and controversies and to not speak without any context and out of turn. He also told the MP's to be cautious of the attempts of the Opposition to provoke them
    • Also Read: IIM Amendment Bill 2023: All you need to know about concerns over autonomy of premier institutes
    First Published: Aug 3, 2023 1:36 PM IST
    X