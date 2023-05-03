PM Modi meets inspiring Padma recipients Tulsi Gowda, Sukri Bommagowda from Karnataka

During a recent visit to Karnataka, which is currently gearing up for upcoming elections, Prime Minister Modi had a meeting with Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, both of whom have been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Prior to addressing a public gathering in Ankola, which is situated in the Uttara Kannada district, the Prime Minister took the time to meet with these distinguished individuals and sought their blessings.

Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist hailing from Honnali village in Karnataka, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 in recognition of her remarkable contributions to the preservation of the environment.

Gowda's tireless efforts in planting over 30,000 saplings and caring for the nurseries of the forest department have earned her a reputation as a respected figure in her community. As a member of the Halakki Tribal community, she possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of the various species of plants and herbs found in the forests, which has earned her the nickname "Encyclopedia of Forest."

Sukri Bommagowda, who is widely known as the "nightingale" of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes, received the Padma Shri award in 2017 for her exceptional contributions to the field of folk singing. This prestigious award is the third-highest civilian honour that can be bestowed in the country.

Bommagowda's unique and powerful voice has captivated audiences and helped to preserve the rich musical traditions of her community for generations to come. Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her a place of great respect and admiration among her peers and fans alike.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Modi conducted a grand roadshow in Kalaburagi. The event was marked by enthusiastic crowds that gathered on either side of the road to cheer on the Prime Minister as his convoy passed by.

In a show of affection and support, the people showered him with petals as he rode atop a truck, waving back at the cheering crowds.

Prime Minister Modi has been a major driving force in the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in Karnataka. In the past few days, he has held a series of massive roadshows and public meetings throughout the state in preparation for the upcoming polls.

Last month, PM Modi conducted massive roadshows in Mysuru and Bengaluru. The BJP has brought out all its top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, to campaign in the state, in an effort to retain the only southern state it currently governs.

The saffron party is confident of securing a second term in the state with a full majority. Ahead of the May 10 polls, the party has been organizing frequent rallies throughout the state.