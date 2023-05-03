English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsPM Modi meets inspiring Padma recipients Tulsi Gowda, Sukri Bommagowda from Karnataka

PM Modi meets inspiring Padma recipients Tulsi Gowda, Sukri Bommagowda from Karnataka

PM Modi meets inspiring Padma recipients Tulsi Gowda, Sukri Bommagowda from Karnataka
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  May 3, 2023 10:06:47 PM IST (Published)

During a recent visit to Karnataka, which is currently gearing up for upcoming elections, Prime Minister Modi had a meeting with Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, both of whom have been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with two Padma Shri awardees named Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda in the town of Ankola on Wednesday, May 3, during a recent trip to Karnataka, which is currently preparing for upcoming elections.
Prior to addressing a public gathering in Ankola, which is situated in the Uttara Kannada district, the Prime Minister took the time to meet with these distinguished individuals and sought their blessings.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X