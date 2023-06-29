Modi calls for meeting on Monday, triggers cabinet reshuffle speculation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday (July 3) has triggered talk of changes in the Union cabinet. With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away and a host of states to go to polls, the speculation is gaining momentum by the hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday (July 3) has triggered talk of changes in the Union cabinet. With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away and a host of states to go to polls, the speculation is gaining momentum by the hour.

What’s more is that the BJP top brass, including Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and the party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, held long deliberations at the prime minister’s residence late on Wednesday sparking a buzz in the power corridors.