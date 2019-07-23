Politics
PM Modi made no request to President Trump to mediate on Kashmir: Foreign minister S Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha
Updated : July 23, 2019 12:02 PM IST
US President Donald Trump had on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir.
The minister said it has been the consistent position of India that all outstanding issues with Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally.
Opposition parties were, however, not satisfied by the statement of the external affairs minister and wanted the Prime Minister to come to the House and clarify.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more