PM Modi made no request to President Trump to mediate on Kashmir: Foreign minister S Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha

Updated : July 23, 2019 12:02 PM IST

US President Donald Trump had on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir.
The minister said it has been the consistent position of India that all outstanding issues with Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally.
Opposition parties were, however, not satisfied by the statement of the external affairs minister and wanted the Prime Minister to come to the House and clarify.
