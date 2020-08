Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled faceless tax scrutiny and urged the people to pay their due taxes and contribute to nation building. Also the Income Tax department will adopt a 'taxpayer charter' which outlines rights and responsibilities of both tax officers and taxpayers. Launching the platform 'Transparent Taxation,’ ‘Honoring the Honest', Modi said the department will start faceless appeals from September 25.

"Effort is to make tax system seamless, painless and faceless... Honest taxpayer plays an important role in nation development," he said.

In 2012-13, 0.94 percent of all tax returns were scrutinised. In 2018-19, this figure came down to 0.26 percent. This means case scrutiny has reduced about four times.

In the past 6 years, India has witnessed the evolution of a new governance model in tax administration. We have decreased - complexity, taxes, litigation, and increased - transparency, tax compliance, and trust on the taxpayer.

Taxpayers charter is also a big step in the country's development journey.

Prime Minister @narendramodi launches the Transparent Taxation platform, says honouring the honest taxpayer will aid the nation-building, this is a step towards minimum govt, maximum governance pic.twitter.com/QPcDAJ0RbA — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 13, 2020