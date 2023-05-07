PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri

PM Modi said that if any Indian is an any kind of trouble anywhere in the world, the government doesn’t rest till the problem is resolved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of Hakki Pikki tribe after they were brought back from from war-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri. Modi met them on the sidelines of his election campaign in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

The evacuees thanked the Prime Minister for the proactive steps taken by the government for ensuring their timely and safe evacuation. They recounted the tough circumstances faced by them in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy ensured their safety, such that they suffered "not even a scratch".

Prime Minister recalled how the forefathers of the community members stood alongside Maharana Pratap. He said that in the whole world, if any Indian is in any kind of difficulty, the government does not rest till the problem is resolved.

Modi also targeted opposition leaders, saying that some politicians tried to politicise the issue, and our concern was that if they expose where Indians are hidden, they may face greater danger.

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah had last month raised the issue of the Hakki Pikki tribe members being stranded in Sudan through a tweet. A bloody civil war had broken out between two rival groups and the tribe members were stranded without access to food or water or ways to return home. Siddaramaiah had sought the Modi government's help in bringing the Hakki Pikki tribe people, who hail from Karnataka, back home safely.

The Indian government had initiated Operation Kaveri and brought back more than 3,800 nationals, including around 70 members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, during a ceasefire there.

The Hakki Pikki tribe were earlier known for their bird catching skills but moved on to other odd jobs after bird hunting was banned. They are now well known for extracting medicine from herbs, and had gone to Sudan as they found demand for their skills there.