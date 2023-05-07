English
PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 7, 2023 5:52:34 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi said that if any Indian is an any kind of trouble anywhere in the world, the government doesn’t rest till the problem is resolved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of Hakki Pikki tribe after they were brought back from from war-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri. Modi met them on the sidelines of his election campaign in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

The evacuees thanked the Prime Minister for the proactive steps taken by the government for ensuring their timely and safe evacuation. They recounted the tough circumstances faced by them in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy ensured their safety, such that they suffered "not even a scratch".
Prime Minister recalled how the forefathers of the community members stood alongside Maharana Pratap. He said that in the whole world, if any Indian is in any kind of difficulty, the government does not rest till the problem is resolved.
