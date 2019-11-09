PM Modi inaugurates Kartarpur corridor, flags off first 'jatha' of pilgrims
Updated : November 09, 2019 03:00 PM IST
The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab.
Modi flagged off the first batch of pilgrims led by Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the corridor.
