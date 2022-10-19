PM launches Mission Schools of Excellence, to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 15,000 crore | Latest Updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will dedicate more than 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project, a government release said. The PM will also inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the DefExpo 22 in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The event is aimed at showcasing India's defence manufacturing capabilities. The prime minister launched the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. He will lay the foundation stones of various development projects in Junagadh.

Here are the latest updates:

# The change in Gujarat in the past 2 decades, in the field of education, is unprecedented. 20 years ago, 20 out of 100 children didn't go to school. A large number of those who used to go to school used to drop out by the time they reached standard 8. The situation of girls was worse: PM Modi

# PM Modi launches the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar.

# Gujarat will become the hub of the defence sector, says the PM.

# It is the first DefExpo where only Indian companies are participating. There are only Made in India defence equipment, says the PM.

# India-Africa ties to become stronger. The defence dialogue between the two countries will begin, says PM Modi.

# DefExpo 2022 is special and portrays a new India. More than 450 MoUs will be signed in this expo, says PM Modi

# PM Modi lays the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat.

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Defence Expo 22 in Gandhinagar.

# The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will have the largest-ever participation in the exhibition.

# It will, for the first time, witness a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies, including domestic subsidiaries of foreign firms, divisions of companies registered in India and exhibitors having joint ventures with Indian companies.

# At the India Pavilion of the expo, PM Modi will unveil HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft has state-of-the-art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.