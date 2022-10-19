PM launches Mission Schools of Excellence, to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 15,000 crore | Latest Updates

Mini
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will dedicate more than 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project, a government release said. The PM will also inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot.
Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/4Jor9uqo1c— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome today as he arrived to launch the School of Excellence initiative, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
It is the first DefExpo where only Indian companies are participating. pic.twitter.com/n80uQvZeni— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2022
Gujarat | At the inauguration ceremony of the #DefExpo22 at Gandhinagar, PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa. pic.twitter.com/3tozXKkt5i— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022