PM Modi shares stage with NCP veteran Sharad Pawar at Lokmanya Tilak Award event in Pune, triggers row

2 Min Read
Sanjay Raut from the Shiv Sena (UBT) today said it is on the BJP to clarify why the PM is set to share the stage with Pawar, when he attacked his party just a month ago, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics and being corrupt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with NCP leader Sharad Pawar today, August 1, at the event where he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak Award in Pune.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a candid conversation with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune.(Source: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis YouTube) pic.twitter.com/JPowJFgVWT— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023
At the event he paid a floral tribute to Lokmanya Tilak.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Lokmanya Tilak.PM will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award today. pic.twitter.com/c6eALGwXT9— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023
Raut also clarified Pawar's clarification that he had invited the Prime Minsiter around three months ago and he has to go if it is non-political event.
Raut's party's mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday stated that the PM being felicitated and given an award by Pawar is a 'bone of contention'.
Saamana called it a complicated situation saying on one side there is a second fight for independence in the country and the people are expecting a different sort of behaviour from leaders such as Pawar.
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 12:47 PM IST
