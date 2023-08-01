CNBC TV18
homepolitics NewsPM Modi shares stage with NCP veteran Sharad Pawar at Lokmanya Tilak Award event in Pune, triggers row

PM Modi shares stage with NCP veteran Sharad Pawar at Lokmanya Tilak Award event in Pune, triggers row

PM Modi shares stage with NCP veteran Sharad Pawar at Lokmanya Tilak Award event in Pune, triggers row
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 2:02:56 PM IST (Updated)

Sanjay Raut from the Shiv Sena (UBT) today said it is on the BJP to clarify why the PM is set to share the stage with Pawar, when he attacked his party just a month ago, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics and being corrupt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with NCP leader Sharad Pawar today, August 1, at the event where he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak Award in Pune.

At the event he paid a floral tribute to Lokmanya Tilak.
Sanjay Raut from the Shiv Sena (UBT) today said it is on the BJP to clarify why the PM is set to share the stage with Pawar, when he attacked his party just a month ago, accusing it of promoting dynastic politics and being corrupt.
Raut also clarified Pawar's clarification that he had invited the Prime Minsiter around three months ago and he has to go if it is non-political event.
Raut's party's mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday stated that the PM being felicitated and given an award by Pawar is a 'bone of contention'.
Saamana called it a complicated situation saying on one side there is a second fight for independence in the country and the people are expecting a different sort of behaviour from leaders such as Pawar.
 
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 12:47 PM IST
