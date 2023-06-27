PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh; flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains

Modi has physically and virtually flagged off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati railway station. This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains will be launched in one day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal.

Two of these trains will be for Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end. "These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand," Modi tweeted.

These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.

At the second function, Modi will address 3,000 Bharatiya Janata Party workers selected from across the country. These party workers have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

The PM will also interact with 10 lakh booth-level BJP workers virtually, Sharma said.

"I will get an opportunity to interact with lakhs of dedicated workers under 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. This opportunity will further empower their resolve for a developed India," Modi tweeted.

A proposed road show of Modi in Bhopal has also been cancelled because of the weather conditions.

