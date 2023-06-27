PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh; flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains

Modi has physically and virtually flagged off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati railway station. This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains will be launched in one day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal.

Two of these trains will be for Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end. "These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand," Modi tweeted.