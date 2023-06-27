CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsPM Modi sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh; flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh; flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh; flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 11:13:25 AM IST (Published)

Modi has physically and virtually flagged off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati railway station. This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains will be launched in one day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal.

Modi has physically and virtually flagged off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati railway station. This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains will be launched in one day.
Two of these trains will be for Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end. "These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand," Modi tweeted.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X