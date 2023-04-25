PM Modi Kerala Visit Latest Updates: PM arrives in Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate Vande Bharat train

Modi Kerala Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. On Tuesday, which is his second day in the state, he will be inaugurating the Kochi Water Metro project as well as the state's first Vande Bharat Express. Catch latest updates here:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro project as well as the flag off the Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod, on Tuesday.
During his two-day visit, Modi will be laying foundation stones for various development projects.
On Monday, Modi met various top priests of various churches in the state. Prior to that, he also attended a massive road show and a youth conclave, Yuvam 2023, at the Sacred Hearts College ground.
Catch latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kerala visit here:
#Watch | PM Modi greets citizens as he arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train
#PM Modi lands in Thiruvananthapuram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Thiruvananthapuram. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed him.
#PM's Modi's Vande Bharat Express inauguration to be live streamed
PM Modi will inaugurate the Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. The inauguration will be streated live on the Press Information Bureaue's official Youtube handle.
#Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital.
He will flag off the the state's first Vande Bharat train at the Thiruvananthapuram central railway station.
#Traffic restrictions:
