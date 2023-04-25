PM Modi Kerala Visit Latest Updates: State's first Vande Bharat train and water metro to be inaugurated

Modi Kerala Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. On Tuesday, which is his second day in the state, he will be inaugurating the Kochi Water Metro project as well as the state's first Vande Bharat Express. Catch latest updates here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro project as well as the flag off the Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod, on Tuesday.

During his two-day visit, Modi will be laying foundation stones for various development projects.

On Monday, Modi met various top priests of various churches in the state. Prior to that, he also attended a massive road show and a youth conclave, Yuvam 2023, at the Sacred Hearts College ground.

PM Modi greets citizens as he arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. He will today flag off the Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. pic.twitter.com/2jnbC1EtUw — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

PM Modi lands in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Thiruvananthapuram. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed him.

PM's Modi's Vande Bharat Express inauguration to be live streamed

PM Modi will inaugurate the Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. The inauguration will be streated live on the Press Information Bureaue's official Youtube handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital.

He will flag off the the state's first Vande Bharat train at the Thiruvananthapuram central railway station.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. He will today flag off the Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. pic.twitter.com/bi7oc5DWYN— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Traffic restrictions:

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the West Kochi Area from Thevara from till 10.30am on Tuesday in view of the inauguration of the Kochi Water Metro Project by PM Modi. Travellers are advised to turn around from Thevara junction and go to the Thevara side. No vehicles will be allowed to enter Thevara from the West Kochi area on Tuesday, as per the Manorama report. Vehicles attending the PM’s event will be parked at Ernakulathappan Ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping passengers at Kadavanthra. Travellers from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should get down at Thevara Ferry Junction and park, on Thevara Ferry Boat Easter Road and on Indira Gandhi Road.

Thiruvananthapuram is also under a security blanket on Tuesday.